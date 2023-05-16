Classic Universal Attraction Brought Back to Life in Orlando

Weeks after our initial reports, one iconic and legendary attraction has returned to its original state in Orlando.

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, is home to many fantastic rides and attractions. From classic roller coasters like The Incredible Hulk Coaster to newer and more high-tech adventures like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Guests can find tons of fun at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Many consider the Resort’s two most recent attractions, the previously-mentioned Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, to be some of the best theme park rides in the country.

Of course, Universal also has a long list of iconic attractions, most of which have closed over the decades.

One of the few remaining original attractions in Universal Studios Florida is the E.T. Adventure Ride, located in the now-defunct Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. The ride gives Guests a chance to transport E.T. from our planet here on Earth to the Green Planet, where he is able to use his magic touch to save the dying world and all of his friends.

E.T. is one of just a few remaining Universal Picture originals in the Parks, with Back to the Future (1985) and Jaws (1975) gone. Jurrasic Park (1993) and Jurassic World (2015) are represented next door in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Last month, Inside the Magic, reported on the pre-show for this attraction vanishing , seemingly at random. However, we understand this was caused due to the ongoing construction and destruction of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone

We now have confirmation that the preshow has returned to this legendary Universal Studios experience. Guests can once again enjoy that glorious pre-show before stepping onto one of Universal’s most historic and cherished experiences.

