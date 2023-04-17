Universal Makes Major Changes to Classic Ride, Closes Down Location

One of the most classic and beloved theme park rides is being changed at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, is home to many fantastic rides and attractions. Many consider the Resort’s two most recent attractions, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adfventyure, to be some of the best theme park rides in the country.

Of course, Universal also has a long list of iconic attractions, most of which have closed over the decades.

One of the few remaining original attractions in Universal Studios Florida is the E.T. Adventure Ride, located in the now-defunct Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. The ride gives Guests a chance to transport E.T. from our planet here on Earth to the Green Planet, where he is able to use his magic touch to save the dying world and all of his friends.

However, it seems as though Universal is making big changes to the attraction, with Guests noticing the differences Monday morning.

As you can see in the tweet below from Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusement), massive changes have been made to the E.T. Adventure:

BREAKING: Massive changes have taken place at ET Adventure! The main entrance is gone, and guests are now being rerouted to the attraction through the pre show room. The exit shop has closed, and the rides pre show has been cut.

BREAKING: Massive changes have taken place at ET Adventure!

The main entrance is gone, and guests are now being rerouted to the attraction through the pre show room.

The exit shop has closed, and the rides pre show has been cut. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/0u381iQq6g — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) April 17, 2023

The preshow has been cut, with th exit gift shop being closed entirely. The main entrance is also gone, meaning Guests have to enter the attraction through a completely different route.

We do not know why these changes were made to this classic attraction, but we hope this isn’t a sign that Universal is gearing up to shut the ride down.

E.T. is one of just a few remaining Universal Picture originals in the Parks, with Back to the Future (1985) and Jaws (1975) gone. Jurrasic Park (1993) and Jurassic World (2015) are represented next door in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.