Disney’s Splash Mountain Closing Permanently This Month

One of the most iconic theme park attractions in history will be permanently closing at Disney in just a few weeks.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are home to some of the most famous and beloved theme park attractions in history. From spooky adventures on Haunted Mansion to thrilling journeys through space on Space Mountain, Disney has something for everyone. You can’t forget the classics like “it’s a small world” or Pirates of the Caribbean either.

However, one ride stood tall above the rest (literally) and provided thrills and chills for decades.

Splash Mountain is a log flume ride that could be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland, with the first version of the attraction opening in 1989 at the Disneyland Resort.

Of course, years ago, Disney announced that Splash Mountain would close forever and transform into a completely new experience, one that will feature Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated feature film The Princess and the Frog.

Since this announcement, we’ve seen Splash Mountain close at Walt Disney World, with Disneyland’s version set to close very, very soon.

Disney first revealed that it would be closing the two versions of Splash Mountain in America in order to once and for all let go of the troubled history associated with the 1946 Disney film Song of the South. This film has been essentially forgotten and swept under the rug by Disney, with many calling out the film’s racist and extremely problematic themes, characters, and setting.

Finding the movie is a difficult task, with it being barred from Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. Of course, copies of the film exit online.

Disneyland’s version of Spalsh Mountain will be closing permanently on May 31, 2023, meaning the final day of operation will be on May 30. This means Guests only have a few weeks left with this iconic ride, so they better plan accordingly if they want to experience it one last time.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about the future of this attraction?