Disney Ride Left in Worrying State, Guests Call Out Lack of Maintenance

One of Disney’s most iconic and famous theme park attractions has been left in a worrying state, with Guests pointing out the error.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is home to two theme parks as well as Disney Village, a shopping and dining center similar to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs or Disneyland’s Downtown Disney areas.

Avengers Campus is the most recent addition to the Disneyland Parid Resort and can be found at Walt Disney Studios Park. This Marvel-themed area is very similar to the one found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and allows Guests to embark on their very own Marvel adventures alongside their favorite characters.

However, Disneyland Paris is full of classic Disney experiences as well, including one of the most famous roller coasters in the world: Space Mountain.

The roller coaster can be found in Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Shangia Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. However, it’s important to note that each version of the ride is different, meaning no two Disney Parks will offer the same ride experience.

The version found at Disneyland Paris is especially unique. This attraction has a long history at the Resort, undergoing several iterations over the years. Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris was eventually turned into Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain in 2016 and has stuck with this theming ever since.

Unfortunately, it seems like it’s been a while since it was cleaned, at least on the outside.

One Guest shared a photo of the exterior of the ride, detailing how gross it looks during the daytime:

Au moins la nuit ça permet de ne pas voir l’horreur qu’il y a sur le toit 🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/1gWjHpHyEt — LowLow Theme Parks ✨ (@Lowlow_TParks) May 14, 2023

The Guest even joked about how dirty it was, saying “At least at night it allows you not to see the horror on the roof.” We have to say we were surprised to see how dirty an attraction such as this is currently and hope Disney is planning on cleaning it soon.

