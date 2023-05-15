Disney’s Massive ‘Star Wars’ Expansion May Not Be Canceled After All

One of the more exciting expansions announced for the Disney Parks and Resorts may not be totally canceled after all.

The Disney theme parks and Resorts have expanded quite nicely in the last few years. In 2017, Pandora – The World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and proved to be a huge hit, even if the theme of James Cameron’s Avatar was confusing for a lot of Guests at first.

In 2019, Walt Disney World welcomed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive new location for fans of Star Wars to get totally lost in.

It was recently confirmed that Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday afternoon. This meeting will take place during the “Choose France” summit in Versailles, which aims to promote investments in the country. This meeting comes days after Iger revealed Disney was “closely evaluating” where to expand the Disney Parks at its Q2 Earnings Meeting.

While we do not know any specifics on what will be discussed, it’s possible the planned Star Wars expansion has not been totally shelved.

Originally, Disney had planned to bring a version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. This was first announced back in 2018, and although this is only four years ago, it feels like a lifetime thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as major changes within how each of the Disney Parks runs and operates currently.

The proposed land was eventually going to open at Walt Disney Studios Park, the same Park which is about to officially welcome its own version of Avengers Campus, which first appeared at the Disneyland Resort in Ahaiem, California.

The Star Wars aspect of the expansion was never officially canceled, but Disney has not discussed it much since its announcement. One of Inside the Magic’s previous reports indicated it had been unofficially canceled, but with a meeting between Iger and President Macron happening, anything is possible.

Do you hope to see a new Star Wars expansion open at Disneyland Paris? Have you visited Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World?