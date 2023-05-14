Disney Guests Forced to Flee in Emergency Evacuation

An entire section of the Disneyland Resort was evacuated during an emergency situation, leaving Guests worried and confused.

While the Disney Parks and Resorts may be filled with fun and magic, Guests still never truly know what to expect. Inside the Magic has reported on hundreds of incidents occurring at the Disney Parks. From ride breakdowns to medical emergencies, we’ve seen it all.

According to Guest’s first-hand accounts, an entire Disneyland location was forced to evacuate. The emergency situation occurred on Saturday afternoon on May 13, with both New Orleans Square and the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction being completely evacuated.

The Blue Bayou restaurant was also affected by this incident due to it being connected to Pirates of the Caribbean.

While no official reasoning was given by Disney, one Guest claimed to know what happened to cause these evacuations. They state that a water supply pipe broke, which caused partial flooding in a certain area. Thankfully there were no injuries reported and all Guests stayed safe during the process.

This partial flooding caused Disney’s fire systems to trigger and operate as if a fire had actually broken out in Pirates of the Caribbean, Blue Bayou, and most of New Orleans Square. Cast Members and Guests were all evacuated while the situation could be assessed.

We’ve seen situations like this happen across all of the Disney Parks and Resorts. Of course, the most common examples involve Guests evacuating rides and attractions, but we’ve also seen other restaurants affected too. Last year, Guests were forced to leave Disney’s Polynesian Resort during an emergency evacuation.

