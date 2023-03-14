Guests Reveal Abysmal State of Magic Kingdom as They Evacuate Multiple Attractions In One Day

Magic Kingdom Park is the center of Walt Disney World Resort. The original Central Florida Disney Park is home to multiple classic Disney attractions like The Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, and Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. Following Walt Disney’s vision, it’s also a center of innovation and change, opening its newest Tomorrowland ride, TRON Lightcycle / Run, on April 4, 2023.

But some Guests allege neglect toward the Worlds of Yesterday, Tomorrow, and Fantasy. Many Disney Parks fans claim a lack of maintenance is ruining the experience, leading to more breakdowns and unsightly errors.

TikToker @whitney_ducote recently spent a day at Magic Kingdom and said they got briefly interrupted at every attraction they visited, including Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Jungle Cruise, and The Country Bear Jamboree. They were also evacuated from two separate rides, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland and Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland:

The Guest shared videos from both evacuations, with more footage from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Disney Cast Members scaled the towering hill they were stuck on and assisted in de-boarding Guests, who descended the stairs and exited through a backstage area.

Though there was less video from Pirates of the Caribbean, there appeared to be a traffic jam before the evacuation. Multiple boats sat pressed against each other as Disney Cast Members stepped onto the ride’s set to evacuate trapped Guests.

Despite the ride breakdowns, the Guest shared footage of her party meeting characters and enjoying other Magic Kingdom entertainment offerings. Thankfully, they were able to turn the day around!

Have you noticed maintenance issues at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

