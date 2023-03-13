Disney Closes Classic Pirates Attraction Without Warning

Disney has decided to close one of its most beloved attractions for an unknown reason, giving Guests no warning.

The Walt Disney World Resort is absolutely filled to the brim with iconic and classic experiences. From a spooky hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to a daring Yeti escape on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests are in for a wild time no matter which Park they choose to visit.

Of course, the most famous Park at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” would have to be Magic Kingdom. Here, Guests will be surrounded by the most iconic Disney rides and attractions like Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Guests will also be able to catch a glimpse of Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

However, one of the most beloved Disney attractions of all time involves pirates, lots and lots of pirates.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a ride with a long and treasured history at the Disney Parks. It first opened at the Disneyland Resort and proved to be so popular that versions of it can be found at multiple Disney Resorts across the world.

Unfortunately, this experience is unavailable at the time of publishing this article. We noticed the ride had faced some technical difficulties this past week, but when checking the My Disney Experience app Monday morning, we noticed Pirates of the Caribbean had failed to open with the rest of the Park.

There is no reason given as to why it’s closed, and the attraction’s website does not note a closure of any kind.

