Truck Drives Into Disney Park During Weekend Event, Crashes Party

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Luke Dammann
Credit: @DLPGuestEN

As Guests were enjoying the Disney Resort late at night, they were left speechless after the unthinkable happened.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, an iconic Disney ride, in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Disney

The Disneyland Paris Resort is famous for its jaw-dropping Sleeping Beauty Castle that sits at the center of Disneyland Park. Guests can also enjoy Walt Disney Studios Park, which offers a little more in the way of thrills. Here, Guests will discover Avengers Campus, the Resort’s newest addition.

At Avengers Campus, much like the one found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Guests will encounter some of their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Loki, and Thor, to name a few. The land also features two attractions, one of which replaced the Resort’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

When Guests visit the Disneyland Paris Resort, they can expect to find just as much magic as they would at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the other Disney Parks. However, something happened ta the Resort recently that no one could’ve expected.

paris-photo
Credit: @DisneylandWorks

Late Friday night, as Guests were enjoying the Resort, a truck drove into the Park, leaving everyone speechless. The truck looked to be some kind of delivery vehicle. A photo of the bizarre event was shared on Twitter, as you can see below:

Uhm a truck just drove into the park…

Thankfully, the truck did start backing out of the Park:

It’s pulling back now but already made it past Bella Note before being stopped. Guess they didn’t tell the delivery guys there was a party.

This just goes to show you that you really can never know what to expect when visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts. This happened during an Annual Pass party at the Resort.

What do you think about this situation? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news!

