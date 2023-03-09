Universal Studios Permanently Shuts Down Attraction After 5 Years

Universal Studios has put an official end to one of its more unique experiences, leaving us in the dark regarding its replacement.

If you’ve ever been to an amusement park before, then you know that rides, attractions, and locations tend to close down from time to time. This is true at all theme parks, even ones like Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios. Sometimes, rides close for a brief amount of time so that they can be refurbished. Other times, an attraction will close permanently to make way for something new and exciting.

The latter was the case with Splash Mountain, with the version located in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World closing permanently to make way for a new experience inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Universal is no stranger to permanent closures as well, with some of the most classic theme park rides of all time being shelved by Universal. Recently, Universal put an official end to one of its nighttime shows.

Universal’s Cinematic Celebration took place on select nights at Universal Studios Orlando. The nighttime show allowed Guests to immerse themselves in epic movies like Jurassic World, Fast & Furious, and Despicable Me. This show had been a part of the Resort since 2018.

The closure was just confirmed by Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) on Twitter:

That’s a wrap! Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration has ended to make way for a new nighttime show experience.

A new nighttime experience is on the way, but for now, we’re totally in the dark as to what will replace it. Universal is currently in the middle of expanding its footprint in Orlando, Florida, with Epic Universe set to open in 2025.

This massive new Park will add a third gate to the Universal Orlando Resort, with multiple franchises featured throughout the new addition. Guests can expect to find a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter as well as Orlando’s very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more theme park news!