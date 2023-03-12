Disney Quickly Shuts Down Awkward Evangelism at Theme Park

A Disney Cast Member was forced to think and act quickly, narrowly avoiding what could have been an uncomfortable situation.

Walt Disney World is made up of two amazing water parks, an incredible shopping and dining center known as Disney Springs, and quite a few other experiences. However, the main “attraction” of Walt Disney World is the four amazing theme parks. From Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests are in for a wild time no matter which one they choose.

While all may have their fair share of thrills, none of the Parks compare to what EPCOT offers Guests.

Here Guests will encounter and learn about various countries and cultures, all while having fun. This was a major key for Walt Disney himself, as he wanted Guests to be educated and have fun doing so. Attractions that highlighted this ambition include Spaceship Earth, the original Test Track, and of course, Living with the Land.

However, there’s one attraction at EPCOT that is unlike any other.

Turtle Talk With Crush is a popular attraction for all ages at Walt Disney World Resort. Although the engaging experience is primarily aimed at families with younger children, teens, and adults also enjoy attending the Finding Nemo-themed event, which takes place at various times daily at Walt Disney World Resort’s The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT Park and Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park.

Due to the fact that this show allows Guests to talk to Crush in real-time, there’s always a chance for things to go wrong. In the past, we’ve seen kids ask Crush some truly traumatizing questions. Thankfully, the Disney Cast Members who work at this attraction are extremely talented and are able to navigate these tough moments.

Recently, another one of these tough situations occurred, with Crush thinking very quickly. In the TikTok video below, which went viral, you can watch as a Guest asks Crush if he knows who Jesus Christ is:

Crush says no, and then quickly refocuses attention on a whale which is another aspect of the live show. We’re sure Disney has planned well in advance for moments like this, but it’s still impressive to see how quickly these Cast Members can adapt to whatever Guests ask.

Have you ever done this attraction?