Disney World Attraction Canceled By Disney, Now Missing From Park

One peculiar attraction has gone missing from the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with no explanation.

As most Guests already know, the main draw of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is all the incredible rides and attractions sprinkled throughout each park. Whether it’s Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests have a lot to look forward to no matter where they spend their time.

However, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” also has a lot of live entertainment for those looking for a change of pace. Guests will find several spectacular nighttime shows as well as dozens of mid-day parades and extravaganzas.

One of the newer offerings at Walt Disney World, Tree of Life Nighttime Awakenings, has been very interesting to watch, both figuratively and literally. This show features the iconic Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom lit up with various effects shining on it.

Some high-tech protections can also be seen, some of which involve elements from Disney’s Avatar franchise. Unfortunately, this show has seemingly disappeared from Disney World entirely.

Inside the Magic confirmed that as of Sunday, March 12th, there are no more showtimes available for the foreseeable future. Guests are now given an error message when checking the attraction’s official webpage.

We aren’t sure what exactly is going on with this attraction or if Disney is planning on bringing it back anytime soon. This decision could be due to Daylight Savings time. Of course, Guests can still enjoy the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Park houses some of Disney’s greatest attractions ever, with Expedition Everest towering over Guests as they make their way through Asia, as well as Flight of Passage, which is part of Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Guests also should not miss out on DINOSAUR, the frightening yet fun dark ride located in DinoLand, U.S.A., a land with a very uncertain future.

What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news stories!