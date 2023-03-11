Guests Would Rather Walk Than Take Disney Buses

All Disney resorts have some form of complementary transportation to and from the Parks. From buses and boats to the monorail and Skyliner, Disney has no shortage of ways for Guests to get from A to B. That being said, just because something is complementary doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option.

Staying at places like the Walt Disney World resorts definitely come with more than a few fun perks, namely the close proximity to the Parks. However, the phrase “you get what you pay for” can sometimes be an apt statement when it comes to getting the most out of your Disney trip. The buses are available across the whole property, but they might not be the best Guests can do.

What’s Wrong With Taking a Disney Bus?

Walt Disney World’s buses are definitely a convenient way to get where you need to go, and they’re available at all major Disney resorts. However, Guests might have to wait on them more frequently compared to some of the other options constantly on the move. This can be a particularly consistent factor when they stay at the Value Resorts.

Depending on what time of day you visit, sometimes riding the bus to and from the Disney Parks can be a hit-or-miss experience. There’s nothing really wrong with using Disney’s bus service, that’s what they’re there for, but some Guests are finding that they get more comfort and use from Disney’s other options.

How Do Guests Like To Travel?

A recent Reddit post had Guests sharing their favorite forms of Disney transportation, many of which brought up several good points for staying at resorts with access to things like the Skyliner or monorail. While that option might not be in everyone’s budget, it might be something worth splurging for according to Disney fans.

Team Skyliner

The newest member of Disney’s transportation family is the Skyliner that hangs over a large portion of the property, and provides continuous access to EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and the resorts that surround it. Naturally, many fans sing its praises due to its views and convenience.

u/CluelessQuotes writes,

“There is a constant stream of skyliner pods, even when busy the line is quick (park close at Epcot wasn’t too bad), it’s quiet and peaceful up there, most of the time you don’t have to ride with other people.”

And u/guy_incog_neato adds,

I’m gonna choose having the Skyliner over anything else. if it matters, we were a family of 6 traveling with a double stroller.

Seclusion, consistency, and solace are definitely all understandable reasons to want to opt for the Skyliner. It does have it’s perks even when you aren’t staying along its route. However, there’s still something to be said for its rail-riding competition.

Team Monorail

The Walt Disney World Monorail is usually the prime example of Disney’s iconic transportation, it’s even got it’s own Disney Pin Trading collection. The question is, how much of an advantage does staying at a Disney resort with monorail access provide?

The monorail has it’s fans, and u/East_Kaleidoscope995 shares why they believe it’s the best option for getting around the property when they comment,

“Staying at a resort with monorail access is the absolute best option if you can afford it. Monorails are more frequent than buses, they fit far more people, and they travel faster because they’re more direct. As a bonus, if you’re traveling with kids of stroller age, you can just roll onto the monorail with a stroller and leave a kid in it, unlike the bus where you have to fold them up.”

What About Walking?

While it might only be physically possible for the resorts in closest proximity to the Parks, namely the deluxe ones, there are many Guests who actually prefer walking to the Parks rather than boarding transport. You might have to pay a little extra for the location, but you can’t deny the benefits.

u/RatherBeAtDisney aptly adds,

“I’m going to go against the grain and say walking! If you’re favorite park is Epcot, then Boardwalk, Beach Club, Yacht club or Swan and Dolphin. If you prefer MK, then contemporary…”

To which u/NorthSufficient9920 adds,

I agree that walking is really the best… I think the Beach Club is the best because the walk to Epcot and the walk or Skyliner to Hollywood Studios. I also like to take the monorail from Magic Kingdom to Epcot to get back to the Beach Club…"

At the end of the day, there’s more than one way to meet the mouse. The buses have their place and they’re a great option in a pinch, but if Guests truly want to get the best out of their time at the Parks, location is definitely key.

What’s your favorite way to get around Disney World? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!