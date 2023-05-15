Disney Significantly Raises Genie+ Price at Walt Disney World

Disney has raised the price of one of its most controversial theme park systems, meaning Guests are paying even more for a day at the Parks.

Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World or Disneyland in the last few years knows that the overall experience has changed significantly. Several incredible new rides and attractions have opened up at both Resorts, allowing Guests to have even more fun at the Parks.

At Walt Disney World, Guests can enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT as well as TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom. Guests visiting Disneyland can now experience Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, one of the newest additions to the theme parks has not been so loved. In 2021, Disney introduced Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane.

Disney Genie service is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the usually-long standby queues.

One of the main issues Guests have with this service is its fluctuating price. This means Guests never really know how much the paid portion of the service will be. Today, May 15, Disney Genie+ is priced at $22 per Guest. This is an increase of $4 since yesterday.

The Disney Parks and Resorts have been slowly getting more and more expensive to visit, with Genie+ not helping in this department at all. It’s completely optional, but many guests use it to ensure they get to experience all the rides and attractions that they want.

Do you like Disney Genie+? Do you prefer the old FastPass method?