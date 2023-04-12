BREAKING: Splash Mountain Permanently Closing This Summer

After months of rumors, Disney has finally confirmed when its most problematic attraction will be permanently closing in California.

Disney first revealed that it would be closing the two versions of Splash Mountain in America in order to once and for all let go of the troubled history associated with the 1946 Disney film Song of the South. This film has been essentially forgotten and swept under the rug by Disney, with many calling out the film’s racist and extremely problematic themes, characters, and setting.

Finding the movie is a difficult task, with it being barred from Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ Of course, copies of the film exit online.

For those who don’t know, Splash Mountain is being closed and remodeled into a completely new experience, one that will feature Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated feature film The Princess and the Frog.

Splash Mountain will officially close on May 31, with the last day of operation being May 30. This was just confirmed by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter:

NEW: Disney shared new artwork of Mama Odie in Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Disney confirmed the ride will have "dozens of new Audio-Animatronics" when it opens at WDW and DLR in 2024. NEW: Disneyland says Splash Mountain's last day of operation is May 30. Ride closed as of May 31. pic.twitter.com/iXFNG931Su — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 12, 2023

This closure comes months after Walt Disney World’s version of Splash Mountain permanently closed in Orlando, Florida. These closures were announced a while ago, but no concrete dates had been revealed until this year.

This new attraction will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and is set to open first at Walt Disney World in 2024. No timeframe for Disneyland’s version of this new experience has been revealed yet.

There is a third version of Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland, which will remain open for the foreseeable future. While it may be sad to see it go, we could not be more excited to eventually experience this new attraction, with will feature new songs, animatronics, and entirely-new show scenes.

Are you excited? Did you experience both versions of Spalsh Mountain?