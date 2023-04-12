Frightening Disney Attraction Closing Indefinitely

Another attraction is set to close at Disney, leaving Guests without one of the more unique and interesting experiences at the Resort.

Nearly every ride and attraction at the Disney Parks is magical and full of adventure. From racing through “The Grid” on TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom to tumbling down Mount Everest on Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests will for sure have the time of their life when inside these Resorts.

However, there are certain experiences that are simply more unique and special than others.

If you’re looking for more unique attractions, Guests should keep in mind that there are several other international Disney Resorts as well, which all offer some of the most advanced and impressive attractions Disney has ever created.

Disneyland Paris features one incredible walkthrough experience that places Guests directly in front of a fire-breathing dragon.

Located below Sleeping Beauty Castle is La Tanière du Dragon (The Lair of the Dragon), a creepy cave that Guests can walk through. At the end of the path lies an incredible dragon animatronic guarding its lair, which really is the main star of this attraction

Unfortunately, this experience will be going offline for Guests very soon, with no confirmation of when we can expect it to reopen.

According to the official Disneyland Paris Resort calendar, La Den du Dragon will be closing on May 22, 2023, with no timeframe given for its reopening.

This walkthrough attraction was recently reopened last year following a total refurbishment of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

A video of the attraction is linked below from DLP Welcome:

The Disneyland Paris Resort is also hoe to Avengers Cmapus, a Marvel-themed land that opened last summer. Here Guests can live out their very own MCU adventures alongside their favorite superheroes.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney attraction?