Brutal, Bloody Fight Breaks Out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

A brutal, violent, and bloody fight broke out between several Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort recently.

A trip to the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts is supposed to be filled with fun, magic, and excitement. Disney World is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” after all. Unfortunately, this is not true for all Guests. In the past, we’ve seen several instances of Guests breaking the rules, stealing, and even putting themselves in danger. However, it’s not every day that a fistfight breaks out at the Magic Kingdom.

A brutal fight broke out at the Walt Disney World Resort recently, involving several Guests. The fight took place Monday afternoon at Magic Kingdom, right in front of the main train station for the Walt Disney World Railroad.

A video of the entire fight was captured and shared on Twitter:

At this time, no details have been released regarding the incident. It appears that the fight was directed toward one Guest in particular. We do not know if anyone has been arrested or banned from Walt Disney World property, though it is quite likely. Disney may be quite lenient on some of its rules for Guests, but you can bet your Mickey Ears that you will be removed from the property if you engage in any dangerous or violent attacks.

This is, unfortunately, not the first time we’ve seen a fight break out at the Disney Parks. In the past few months, we’ve seen multiple arguments and fights start inside the Parks.

In the summer of 2022, a massive fistfight formed in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, getting national coverage due to the intensity. No matter how much security and rules Disney enforces at its theme parks, there’s always bound to be an incident or two.

