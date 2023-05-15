Bob Chapek Named in New Lawsuit Against Disney Company

in Disney, Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
bob chapek onstage

Credit: Disney

Disney’s most controversial public figure has been named in a newly-filed lawsuit against the giant company.

Team Disney
Credit: The Walt Disney Company

Related: Disney Shares Latest Venture in Turning Theme Parks “Green”

Former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Chapek is named as a defendant in a newly-filed lawsuit, states Bloomberg

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court for the Central District of California, the defendants include current CFO Christine McCarthy and Kareem Daniel, who is the former Entertainment Chief. The lawsuit claims these executives engaged in “misleading investors and concealing the true cost of the Disney+ platform.”

Former CEO Bob
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney Ride Left in Worrying State, Guests Call Out Lack of Maintenance

The lawsuit qualifies as a securities class action suit filed on behalf of all purchases of Disney stock between December 10, 2020, and November 8, 2022.

Those with a good memory will remember Bob Chapek was fired from The Walt Disney Company just weeks later, on November 20, 2022. The lawsuit specifically takes issue with the restructuring that occured in October 2020 at The Walt Disney Company.

The lawsuit alleges this was “a dramatic departure from Disney’s historical reporting structure,” and was “hugely controversial within the Company because it took power away from the creative content-focused executives and centralized it in a new reporting group led by defendant Daniel who reported directly to defendant Chapek”.

After this restructuring, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) was formed, and a fraudulent scheme resulted. Disney+, Disney’s streaming platform, faced a series of issues that remain to this day. Fast forward to Disney’s Q2 Earnings Report, and Disney+ is down a whopping four million subscribers.

The lawsuit also states that Disney worked to conceal the difficulties of Disney+ as a business and “engaged in a fraudulent scheme designed to hide the extent of Disney+ losses and to make the growth trajectory of Disney+ subscribers appear sustainable and 2024 Disney+ targets appear achievable when they were not.”

What do you think about this lawsuit? What do you think about Bob Chapek?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!