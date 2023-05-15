Disney Shares Latest Venture in Turning Theme Parks “Green”

Disney has revealed some exciting new facilities that will be used at its beautiful Resort in Chessy, France.

There’s no denying that the Disney Parks and Resorts have changed significantly in recent years. From exciting new rides and attractions to price increases, Guests have had to deal with the good, the bad, and the sometimes ugly.

However, few Disney Resorts are as exciting to look at than the Disneylad Paris Resort.

Located in Chessy, France, the Disneyland Paris Resort is considered by many to have the most beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle of all Disney Resorts.

The Resort is home to two Parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, both of which house several amazing rides and attractions. The most recent addition to the Disneyland Paris Resort came last year with Avengers Campus. This land operates much like the one found at Disneyland in California, offering Guests the chance to go on their own Marvel adventures alongside some of their favorite characters.

Plenty of changes are currently on the way at the Paris resort, with Disney’s Bob Iger recently meeting with the President of France to discuss future investments at the Resort by Disney.

Recently, the Paris Resort introduced a brand-new facility would be opening up. Discoveryland Cast Members will now be able to park at a new garage called “Rust-eze” a nod to Pixar’s 2006 film Cars.

This was revealed in a tweet from Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter:

[News] Ka-Chow! The new north parking-lot fo Cast behind Discoveryland will be called “Rust-eze”! Solar panels are being installed on the top floor The energy produced by these panels will power the entire parking & the excess will meet the new “Dreams” building energy needs

➡️The energy produced by these panels will power the entire parking & the excess will meet the new "Dreams" building energy needs pic.twitter.com/YyJnt6uKCE — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) May 15, 2023

This new location will feature solar panels on the top, with the energy stored being used for th parking garage itself. Disney and co. have embarked on “greener” energy solutions for quite a while now, with one of the more famous examples being the state-of-the-art McDonald’s location at the Walt Disney World Resort property.

