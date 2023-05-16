Universal Studios Ride Ceasing Operations Temporarily This Summer

One of Universal’s best attractions will be ceasing operation later this summer. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

While the Universal Orlando Resort is impressive in its own right, a major portion of the success of the Parks comes from all of the Harry Potter-themed locations, rides, and experiences. In 2010, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened at the Universal Orlando Resort, and the Parks have never been the same since. b

Guests will find Harry Potter-inspired adventures at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. There are several rides and attractions found at both Parks, though one really got people talking when it first opened, and that’s Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey takes Wizards and Witches on an unforgettable journey beginning at Hogwarts Castle. This thrilling adventure is available to Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure!

Unfortunately, we just got word that this attraction will shut down operations later this summer on June 8.

This was confirmed by the Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) moments ago on Twitter:

No need to sneak past Professor Binns! 📚 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey will be temporarily closed on June 8. pic.twitter.com/ySfWhcNuwL — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) May 16, 2023

This closure is expected to facilitate general maintenance on the ride, with nothing major taking place. While ‘Forbidden Journey’ may be popular, it’s no match for the newer, more modern Harry Potter roller coaster. In 2019, Universal opened Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, forever changing the roller coaster landscape in America.

Many call this attraction one of the best theme park experiences in the country, and we’d have to agree. With Jurassic World VelociCoaster also at Universal Orlando and with Epic Universe on the way, it’s safe to say Universal may have the upper hand on Disney for quite a while, at least in Florida.

What’s your favorite ride at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Stay tuned here for all your theme park news coverage!