Essential Universal Studios Location Closing Soon, New Area on The Way

Universal Orlando offers three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, and Universal's Volcano Bay

A popular and much-needed location at Universal Studios Florida is closing, with a new location opening soon.

Universal Orlando Resort Globe
Anyone who’s visited the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, knows that the theme parks have been changing. In recent months, entire lands have been destroyed, and rides have been closed. However, the changes don’t stop with rides and attractions.

Guests looking to get caffeinated while visiting the Parks will need to check out where Universal’s Starbucks location is moving to.  For those who don’t know, Starbucks at Universal Studios Florida is moving to a temporary location during its remodel. The new location will be found at Cafe La Bamba.

This was recently confirmed by Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) on Twitter:

Cafe La Bamba Is Set To Become The Temporary Location Of The Universal Studios Florida Starbucks During Refurbishment. Refurbishments Should Start Within The Next Few Weeks And Last For A Few Months.

The length of this refurbishment is expected to last a few months.

As we stated earlier, the Universal Orlando Resort has undergone several changes recently, with more exciting offerings on the horizon. Firstly, the Resort is home to two of Florida’s best theme park attractions, those being Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

These two thrilling coasters have impressed nearly every Guest who’s given them a go. Universal is also working on a massive new expansion in Orlando called Epic Universe. This will act as the Florida Resort’s “third gate” alongside Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Guests visiting Epic Universe will find tons of new attractions, rides, and experiences to enjoy, ranging from a new section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to a brand-new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios soon? Are you excited about Epic Universe?

