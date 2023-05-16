Special Disney World Event Almost Sold Out, Few Dates Remain

One of Walt Disney World’s special events is proving to be popular, with more dates selling out completely.

When Guests visit the Disney Parks and Resorts, they often want to maximize their time, money, and energy in the most efficient way possible. This means planning their trips down to the smallest detail, making sure they get to ride and experience everything they want to.

However, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts are only open for a certain, predetermined amount of time, meaning Guests’ most valuable resource inside the Disney Parks is time. However, this doesn’t mean Disney keeps the same hours all the time.

From time to time, Disney will offer special events at its four Orlando theme parks, allowing Guests to spend more time inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Currently, Disney is selling tickets for its After Hours at Hollywood Studios, meaning Guests have the chance to spend more time inside Disney’s most thrilling theme park. This event lasts through June 28, 2023, at Walt Disney World. If Guests happen to be an Annual Passholder or DVC Member, they can purchase a ticket for a $30 discount.

Unfortunately, only six nights remain in May and June, with the event being incredibly popular among Guests. The only dates left are May 24, May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21, and June 28.

Guests taking advantage of this event can access Disney’s Hollywood Studios between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the place to be if you’re looking for thrills and chills. The Park is home to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, one of Disney’s most ambitious and immersive lands to date. Hollywood Studios is also home to thrilling adventures like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World for this special event? Let Inside the Magic know in the comment section down below!