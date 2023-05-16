Demolition of Universal Attraction Imminent as Walls Surround Location

Walls now surround a closed Universal attraction, indicating its demolition and destruction are approaching.

Things have been moving fast at Universal Studios Holywood. Firstly, Guests can now enjoy SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at the Resort. This incredible Mario-centric land allows Guests to get lost in The Mushroom Kingdom, interacting with characters and enjoying tasty snacks along the way. This amazing land first opened at Universal Studios Japan and will soon have a location in Orlando when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

The new land also features an attraction based on the incredibly successful Mario Kart video game franchise called Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. This high-tech attraction blends dark ride technology with virtual reality, allowing Guests to put on a headset and transport themselves onto the racetrack.

However, with the opening of new things comes the closure of old ones, and the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort is no exception.

The Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store permanently closed at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier in 2023.

On January 8, these attractions officially closed down for good, leaving Guests with one final performance. You can see the construction walls surrounding the Animal Actors Soundstage in a new photo shared by Inside Universal (@insideuniversal):

Walls have gone up around the Animal Actors Soundstage. We should see construction/demo work start very soon!

A press release states that Universal is “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” with “more to come in the months ahead.” This news comes after a wave of announcements at the Universal Orlando Resort. This is quite vague, but at least we know Universal is planning on revealing more relatively soon.

Have you visited Universal Studios Hollywood? What's your favorite ride or attraction at Universal?