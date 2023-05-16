Confirmed: Universal Permanently Closing Spider-Man Ride in 2024

Sad news, Spider-Man fans – Universal has just announced that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man The Ride will close its doors for good in 2024.

A thrilling combination of a simulator and dark ride, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man has spent years transforming Guests into last-minute reporters for the Daily Bugle. After boarding a vehicle known as the “Scoop,” Peter Parker’s alias warns riders to “be careful” as this is the “most dangerous night of [his] life.” Guests subsequently encounter the Sinister Syndicate – who are holding the Statue of Liberty hostage – and it’s up to the web-slinging hero to save them.

Originally opening at Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort in 1999, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man was an immediate hit with Parkgoers. Universal Studios Japan later introduced its own version on January 23, 2004. The addition was linked to a huge boost in the Park’s attendance, jumping from 8.8 million in 2003 to 9.9 million the following year.

But now, after two decades, Universal Studios Japan is preparing to say goodbye: the Resort just announced that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man will close for good in January 2024.

From July 4, 2024, until January 22, 2024, Guests can participate in the ride’s “final campaign,” which will see riders receive a memorable keepsake sticker and also give them the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise.

Since it’s opening on January 23, 2004, the popular attraction “The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man” has brought excitement and exhilaration to many people, including Japanese and international guests. During the last 20 years, it has impressed over 100

million guests. As a token of our gratitude, the “Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man” final campaign will be held from July 4, 2023 (Tuesday) to January 22, 2024 (Monday), which is the last day of the operation. “The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man” is the first attraction in history to have won the World’s No. 1 Ride award for seven years in a row. This is a ride that has gained tremendous popularity both in Japan and overseas as a super-exciting attraction where you can immerse yourself in an unimaginable sense of reality while running through the streets of New York with Spider-Man on a thrilling adventure.

Rumors started spreading about Universal Japan replacing The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man earlier this year. While there’s still no confirmation about its replacement, there have been whispers about a potential Pokémon dark ride.

There’s also been speculation about Spider-Man’s future at Islands of Adventure in recent years due to contractual agreements between Disney and Universal regarding the use of Marvel IP. However, considering that the contract is still in good standing – and considering how popular both the attraction and the surrounding Super Hero Island remain in the Park – it’s safe to assume it won’t meet the same fate any time soon.

Universal Studios Japan also announced the closure of two other attractions. Backdraft (a fire special effects show previously also found in Universal Studios Hollywood) and T2-3D: Battle Across Time (the Terminator show that also once operated at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida) have both remained closed since the Park’s COVID-19 closure in 2020. The Resort today confirmed that neither will reopen.