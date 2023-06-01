Universal’s ‘Jurassic Park’ Ride Is Closing for Two Years

It may technically be Jurassic June, but Universal just dropped some bad news for Jurassic Park (1993) fans.

Jurassic Park is one of the most beloved franchises of all time – and it seems like Universal Studios knew that from the start. Universal Studios Hollywood started researching and building its iconic Jurassic Park: The Ride attraction while the first film was still in production, banking on massive commercial and critical success for Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur thriller.

Of course, history has proven that they made the right choice. Today, iterations of the Jurassic Park ride sit at three Universal Studios theme parks across the world: Universal Studios Hollywood (where it has since been upgraded to Jurassic World: The Ride), Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Japan.

However, the latter just announced that Jurassic Park: The Ride will be taking a lengthy break. Universal Studios Japan is set to close the attraction on September 4, 2023, for a “major refurbishment.”

For now, this closure is marked as indefinite on the Universal Studios Japan website. An addendum has been added to the announcement noting that it’s expected to wrap up in early 2025.

A refurbishment this long typically means big changes for an attraction. Considering that there’s already an upgraded version of the attraction to use as a reference point over at Universal Studios Hollywood, it’s safe to assume that Universal Studios Japan may also be switching out Jurassic Park: The Ride for Jurassic World: The Ride in 2025.

Jurassic World: The Ride focuses heavily on the mosasaurus – an aquatic reptile that appeared in the Jurassic World films. Guests sail through a ‘tank’ containing the creature before meeting new, improved animatronics of classic dinosaurs and facing off against the terrifying indominus rex at the ride’s climax.

The attraction also features video appearances from Jurassic World (2015) stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

This isn’t the only big closure hitting Universal Studios Japan in the next year. The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is scheduled to close permanently on January 22, 2024, to make room for an as-yet-unannounced replacement (one heavily rumored to include Pokémon).