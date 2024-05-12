Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Opening Day Attraction Decided After Guest Discovers Shocking Update

Universal Orlando Resort has decided the fate of an opening day attraction, the Jurassic Park River Adventure, after a guest recorded a shocking update.

After More Than a Year, a Guest Records Footage of Missing Dinosaurs From Jurassic Park River Adventure

Jurassic Park River Adventure is an aquatic attraction at Universal’s Islands in Orlando, Florida. It’s an immersive journey through Jurassic Park, where riders encounter massive dinosaurs and experience an exhilarating 85-foot plunge culminating in a refreshing splash. Reviewers often describe the ride as enjoyable and suitable for families, advising visitors to secure tickets beforehand to avoid long queues.

The attraction offers wheelchair-accessible facilities, including entrances, parking, and restrooms, catering to guests with mobility needs. Many visitors also find it ideal to beat the heat during warm weather. As of May 11, 2023, visitors to the Jurassic Park River Adventure ride at Universal Orlando Resort may notice several issues affecting the experience. A theme park news site like Inside The Magic has been reporting on this attraction, along with Jurassic World Velocicoaster. The Jurassic Park ride at the Universal parks, especially Universal Studios Orlando, needs some tender, loving care.

The left Hadrosaur animatronic is absent, while the right remains out of the water. Additionally, the Ultrasaurus is missing and cordoned off by a vine-like barrier. Concerns extend to the stegosaurus display, where the baby stegosaurus exhibits minimal movement, and the adult counterpart appears motionless.

Moreover, the Compys fail to engage in their characteristic behavior of tugging at visitors’ clothing, further detracting from the ride’s immersion. But after some time, a guest managed to record a video of one of the Hadrosuars making a triumphant return to the classic attraction, leading guests to rejoice in happiness, as this may as well solidify the fate of this opening-day ride.

The snotty hadrosaur is home!

She has returned to us! pic.twitter.com/9KgTYbp9bW — orlANDREW's Mega Movie Parade 🎥 (@AProductions09) May 8, 2024

@AProductions09 recorded the following video, revealing that the beloved Hadrosuar that sprays water out of its nose has finally returned to the ride after being gone for over a year. Although a few missing animatronics are still hiatus, Universal wants to keep this opening-day attraction alive and well inside Islands of Adventure. Universal Studios Hollywood replaced this ride with the new Jurassic World – The Ride in 2019.

In the comment section of the above video, a guest asked if another animatronic had returned, the iconic Ultrasuar that guests can see when the doors first open to the attraction, revealing a giant dino feeding and moving its long neck. Luckily, the OP also captured footage of the Ultrasuar being back in its rightful place, moving its neck like it has been since 1999. The Ultrasuar had also been missing for quite some time.

The return of the beloved animatronics to the Jurassic Park River Adventure ride at Universal Orlando Resort signifies the park’s commitment to maintaining this iconic opening-day attraction. Despite rumors circulating about a potential massive retheme shortly, restoring these animatronics suggests that Universal Orlando Resort intends to preserve the essence and experience of the Jurassic Park-themed ride. By ensuring that critical elements of the attraction are functioning and accessible to visitors, Universal Orlando Resort demonstrates its dedication to honoring the ride’s legacy and providing guests with an immersive and memorable experience.