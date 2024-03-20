Anonymous Technical Failure Strikes Universal’s Opening-Day Attraction, Future Uncertain

At Universal Orlando Resort, only a few opening-day attractions remain, and one of them takes guests 65 million years into the past: Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Since it opened in 1999, this attraction seems to be facing a mysterious technical issue that makes the future of this already problematic ride uncertain. Let’s find out what’s going on.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure Facing Mysterious Technical Problem for Third Day in a Row

Located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, the Jurassic Park River Adventure offers an exhilarating water-based experience inspired by the iconic 1993 film and Michael Crichton’s novel. With its towering 85-foot drop, thrilling dinosaur encounters, and a colossal splash finale, the ride promises an immersive adventure for all ages.

Featuring three chain lifts and reaching up to 50 mph, the Jurassic Park River Adventure imposes a height restriction of 3 ft 6 in for riders. Each boat has five rows with five seats per row, with seating arrangements pre-assigned to guests.

While hailed as a family-friendly attraction, riders must prepare mentally and equip themselves with a towel to mitigate the splash zone effect. Some seasoned visitors recommend opting for an interior seat to minimize exposure to water, keeping arms down, and positioning oneself behind a more significant individual for added protection.

The ride has been facing an uncertain and mysterious technical issue for the last three days. One news outlet seems to have the inside scoop on what’s happening with this 25-year-old Universal Orlando Resort attraction. It should be noted that this attraction is also at Universal Studios Hollywood but under the banner of Jurassic World The Ride. Over at Universal Studios Japan, the attraction has shut down for at least two years for a major refurb. The attraction is not located at Universal Studios Singapore.

According to Orlando Theme Park Zone, the Jurassic Park River Adventure is facing a third day of dealing with what they are alleging is a “technical issues which requires a part to be replaced.” The news site is alleging that they have a source, which happens to be an anonymous source, claiming the ride is in dire need of a part to get this issue fixed before the attraction can get back up and running.

The ride was shut down earlier this year for an annual refurbishment from January 8 through February 2. During the winter months, Universal Orlando Resort typically opts to close its water attractions. This decision aligns with the cooler climate, as guest interest in such rides tends to diminish during this time.

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for an expansive makeover over the next eighteen months. With Universal Studios Florida slated to introduce its DreamWorks land in a few months, exciting developments are on the horizon. However, the anticipation doesn’t end there, as 2025 is set to mark the debut of a third theme park within the resort: Epic Universe.

Regrettably, the ride had begun to exhibit signs of aging, with numerous effects and thematic elements either malfunctioning or absent.

Fans had voiced their concerns to Universal, urging the theme park to address these issues, which had persisted for several months. While minor upgrades were implemented in certain sections of the attraction in response to these calls, Universal recently made a significant push to rectify the situation.

Most of the attraction has undergone extensive restoration, demonstrating the park’s commitment to enhancing the guest experience. Hopefully, this “technical issue” will allow the ride to be fixed even further to enhance the guest experience when riding this beloved and classic Universal attraction.