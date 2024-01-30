Breaking: Universal Drops Massive Official Reveal of Epic Universe, Makes Big Announcement

Universal Orlando Resort shocked the world this morning with a seven-minute video detailing all the new lands, confirming the IPs, and announcing so much more for Epic Universe. A rather interesting recent announcement also caught everyone off-guard.

Universal Confirms All-New Five Lands and More for Epic Universe in New Video

In a way that genuinely shocked the entire world, Universal Orlando Resort released an official first look at Epic Universe, its massive new theme park opening next year just down the road from its existing parks, Volcano Bay, Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Five immersive worlds. One amazing theme park. Universal Epic Universe opens 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. #EpicUniverse Click the link to learn more: https://t.co/VUcJgK8CAG pic.twitter.com/71CHh9kyRT — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 30, 2024

Officially confirmed after five long years, Universal reveals which lands are coming to Epic Universe next year. A rather exciting and big announcement here is that an entirely new land designed by Universal will be joining the already previously rumored themed areas:

Celestial Park – Universal’s IP and original park section, jam-packed with a 500-room resort, two new rides, and plenty of sightseeing, shopping, and dining.

The Dark Universe is Universal’s love letter to its Classic Monsters, allowing guests of all ages to experience these legends in an all-new way.

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk – An immersive land that will cover the entire Dragon franchise we have all come to know and love.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic – this new expansion will include areas and themes from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film franchises

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – A world built and designed to immerse fans of all ages into Mario, Donkey Kong, and so many more Nintendo characters.

What Else Was Announced in the Video?

At this time, there was nothing else besides confirming the new lands that will officially arrive at Epic Universe when the park opens in 2025, giving fans an in-depth look at all the new beautiful things at Universal’s “Disney Killer” theme park.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic as more information is released on this new theme park opening at Universal Orlando Resort soon.

This comes just a week after Universal released an official sneak peek of the new theme park, sparking rumors and igniting speculations from its fanbase.

With all this new information dropping, it will only be a matter of time until Universal drops the official opening date, giving fans and guests time to make their arrangements and plan their next epic (see what I did there?) at Universal’s Epic Universe.

What are your thoughts on this massive reveal from Universal on Epic Universe?