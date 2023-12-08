Universal May Have Given Away Epic Universe’s Opening Date

Fans think they’ve figured out exactly when Epic Universe will open its gates.

Universal Orlando Resort’s third theme park is set to open to guests in 2025. Just like its sister parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, it promises immersive adventures and attractions inspired by beloved film franchises – including How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Super Mario Bros., and Harry Potter.

While Universal has remained pretty coy about what we can expect from Epic Universe, earlier this week it officially unveiled the two space-themed hotels it’s built alongside the park. Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort will open in January 2025 and February 2025 respectively, with bookings now open for their first few months.

By opening up bookings, however, some suspect that Universal has given away Epic Universe’s opening date.

X user (formerly known as Twitter) @ParallelDisney noted that Stella Nova Resort’s nightly rate surges suddenly on February 14, 2025.

I have been looking at all the one day stay prices, and there is an unexplainable, at least to me, price jump to $311 on one night. Prices also seem to hold higher after this day. It is now my prediction that Epic Universe will open on February 14th. pic.twitter.com/rOAFZyOWDQ — Parallel Disney (@ParallelDisney) December 5, 2023

Upon further investigation, we found that the same applies to other Universal hotels, such as Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites. On February 12, 2025, the latter is priced at $125 per night. On February 14, this rate jumps to $251.

The same is true of the Hard Rock Hotel, which nearly doubles in price from $471 to $811 on the same dates. Meanwhile, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort increases from $230 to $311. Rates remain significantly higher at all Universal hotels from that day forward.

Inside the Magic reached out to Universal, who did not confirm or deny the park’s opening date. Instead, a company spokesperson for Universal Orlando Resort said: “Two of Universal Orlando’s newest hotels, Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort, will open in early 2025 and will be located adjacent to the future site of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park, which will open at a later date in 2025.”

It was previously thought that Epic Universe will open in the summer of 2025. However, if recent construction updates are anything to go by, the park is fast approaching completion. A video shared by @bioreconstruct on X on December 7 showed a ride testing in Epic Universe’s How to Train Your Dragon land. The same ride previously tested on November 23, as did the park’s Curse of the Werewolf roller coaster. Facades are also slowly coming together in Super Nintendo World.

