Guests Forced To Evacuate After “Weird Smell” At Universal Hotel

Guests at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort in Orlando, Florida, were in for more than they bargained for on check-in day!
Reddit user u/Mysterious-Dance2373 shared a video of themselves pushing an emergency “lockdown” door and asked other Universal Orlando fans what the purpose of the doors is:
Endless Summer resort lockdown door???? from UniversalOrlando
In a comment, the Guest further explained their experience, writing that when they returned to the Resort after a day at the Universal Orlando Parks, they heard a “blaring fire alarm:”
Basically we had checked into the hotel and everything was fine. By the time we got back up to our room by the end of the day we heard a blaring alarm once we got off the elevator. As we approached our section we seen the doors and seen people just opening them like normal.
Other Universal Orlando fans explained that the lockdown doors close automatically and must be opened manually while alarms goes off. They’re likely installed to contain an emergency threat like fire as much as possible.
According to the Guest, there was no cause for panic, and no one at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort was injured. The Guest reported a strange smell upon returning to their room:
Once we got into our section we noticed a weird smell only in our section. There was no cause for panic but i had just never seen that before. I am assuming it was to contain the weird smell.
“That weird smell was probably electrical-related,” u/UCFknight2016 explained.
More on Universal Orlando’s Endless Summer Resort
Universal’s Endless Summer Resort opened in 2019 and contains two hotels, Surfside Inn and Suites & Dockside Inn and Suites. Both are located steps from the Universal Orlando Theme Parks! From Universal Orlando:
Two Extra-Affordable Hotels.
Choose a vibrant and sunny retreat from our first-ever Value category hotels. Each comes with its own style, plus exclusive theme park benefits that keep you close to all the Universal action*.
Surfside Inn and Suites
Step into the surf lifestyle. The feeling here is relaxed and easy, with a fun surf vibe woven throughout.
-
Smaller hotel
-
Enjoy water views of the lake
-
Kick back in the surfboard-shaped pool
Dockside Inn and Suites
Escape to the perfect sunset. This carefree escape is inspired by sand, sea and breathtaking sunsets.
- Larger hotel with two towers
- Unwind in the lobby bar
- Take your pick of two large pools
Standard Rooms & 2-Bedroom Suites
Accommodations here are incredibly affordable and perfect for families of any size, with both standard rooms and spacious, two-bedroom suites that sleep six. Go for bright, beachy and soothing at Surfside Inn and Suites or cool, calm and carefree at Dockside Inn and Suites.
