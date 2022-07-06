Guests Forced To Evacuate After “Weird Smell” At Universal Hotel

Guests at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort in Orlando, Florida, were in for more than they bargained for on check-in day!

Reddit user u/Mysterious-Dance2373 shared a video of themselves pushing an emergency “lockdown” door and asked other Universal Orlando fans what the purpose of the doors is:

In a comment, the Guest further explained their experience, writing that when they returned to the Resort after a day at the Universal Orlando Parks, they heard a “blaring fire alarm:”

Basically we had checked into the hotel and everything was fine. By the time we got back up to our room by the end of the day we heard a blaring alarm once we got off the elevator. As we approached our section we seen the doors and seen people just opening them like normal.

Other Universal Orlando fans explained that the lockdown doors close automatically and must be opened manually while alarms goes off. They’re likely installed to contain an emergency threat like fire as much as possible.

According to the Guest, there was no cause for panic, and no one at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort was injured. The Guest reported a strange smell upon returning to their room:

Once we got into our section we noticed a weird smell only in our section. There was no cause for panic but i had just never seen that before. I am assuming it was to contain the weird smell.

“That weird smell was probably electrical-related,” u/UCFknight2016 explained.

