Universal Studios Just Changed How Guests Enter Its Park

When thinking of Universal Studios you probably think of exciting rides, amazing snacks, and a great atmosphere. You would be right as each of the Universal Studios Parks across the world all offer jaw-dropping experiences. However, one thing you may not have thought about is the way you enter and exit the Park.

Well, at Universal Orlando, this just changed in a major way.

As theme parks continue to try and “modernize” themselves, seemingly every aspect of them seems to be changing. Now, Universal Orlando is doing something that many have wanted for a long time.

No more pushing through turnstiles to enter or exit the Universal Parks anymore! @UniversalORL

As you can see, Universal Studios in Orlando no longer uses turnstiles as a way for Guests to enter the Park. This was a welcome sight to many Guests as the turnstiles seemed old and a more cumbersome way for Guests to enter. Disney World and Disneyland ditched turnstiles as a way to enter Parks years ago.

However, it was reported that Islands of Adventure still uses the old turnstiles for the Park’s exit for now.

This is not the only project a Universal Orlando. Universal recently closed down The Classic Monsters Cafe, which had been a staple at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades. Many fans were stunned to hear this popular eatery close, fearing it may also be taken over by Minions. Fans also feared the old Shrek 4-D attraction would be replaced with Minions, as construction walls also featured the yellow “creatures”.

The Williams of Hollywood Prop Shop joins the Classis Monsters Cafe as well as the likes of Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Kongfrontation, Shrek 4-D, Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast, and Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride Starring You! as attractions retired at Universal Studios Florida.

One of Universal’s premier rides, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, is also undergoing a refurbishment, one that will hopefully make the already-incredible ride even better.

Are you excited about this change?