With Disney’s Annual Passes Still Paused, Universal Announces More Benefits For Annual Passholders

With the selling of Annual Passes still on pause at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort has announced even more perks for Annual Passholders.

Disney World paused the selling of Annual Passes this past November after the Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney Incredi-Pass sold out yet again and has yet to bring back the offering for fans.

Universal Orlando Resort, on the other hand, has been openly marketing the sale of Annual Passes since reopening during the pandemic. Universal Orlando Annual Passes (UOAP) have four different tiers, including the Premier Pass, Preferred Pass, Power Pass, and Seasonal Pass.

Here’s a look at the prices for a Two-Park Universal Orlando Annual Pass:

Premier Pass: $754.99

Preferred Pass: $539.99

Power Pass: $474.99

Seasonal Pass: $424.99

Today, Universal Orlando announced that Passholder Appreciation Days would be returning this summer. The days bring perks and much more for UOAP holders.

The announcement from Universal Orlando reads:

We Love to Show You the Love Save the Dates: Aug. 15–Sep. 30, 2022 For half of August and all of September, it’s all about you, the UOAP family, a community of funlovers and thrill-seekers. This is a celebration for you and about you with tons of perks, discounts and exclusive opportunities throughout the parks, hotels and Universal CityWalk. Special things are coming your way. Stay tuned for more information.

