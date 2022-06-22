Universal Provides Vague Update On Reopening Beloved Attraction

A staple at Universal Studios Florida has been closed for several months now.

If you’re a fan of the classic dark-coaster Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida in Universal Orlando Resort and have gone to the Universal Parks lately, you’ve likely noticed the construction happening around the attraction.

Revenge of the Mummy closed down in January for a lengthy refurbishment that Universal pegged for it to remain closed until late summer 2022. Last month, the newly-updated courtyard in front of the attraction was revealed as construction walls were pushed back to just outside the entrance of the ride and it seems that major progress has been made in reopening the beloved dark coaster.

While there have been rumors the attraction could open sooner than advertised, Universal Orlando has remained silent on the attraction’s status until recently.

Replying to a Guest, Universal Orlando Resort said this about Revenge of the Mummy:

Hi Lee, we haven’t released an official reopening date for Revenge of the Mummy yet, but we’re expecting it to become available sometime this summer!

While the attraction has been pegged with a “late summer” opening, there have been rumors that it could open as soon as the week of July 4th. While Universal neither confirmed nor denied, it has changed its response from saying “late summer” to “sometime this summer,” which has led fans to believe that it may be a little sooner than expected.

Still, at this point, nothing has been confirmed and we’ll have to wait and see when the attraction reopens and what changes have been made, as well.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

