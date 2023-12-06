New Universal Orlando Location Opening Dates Revealed, Will Rival Disney

Universal Destinations and Experiences have officially announced the opening dates for their newest Universal Orlando Resort hotels, the likes that will rival Disney World.

Universal Orlando Gets Closer to Opening Its ‘Disney Killer’ Resort

The forthcoming Universal Epic Universe is a theme park currently being built in Orlando, Florida. Its announcement dates back to August 2019, marking the fourth addition to the Universal Orlando theme park lineup, including the themed water park Volcano Bay. Construction faced setbacks in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but recommenced in March 2021. It is anticipated that the park will welcome visitors in the summer of 2025.

On August 1, 2019, NBCUniversal disclosed plans to construct a fourth theme park, “Universal’s Epic Universe,” within the Universal Orlando complex. Tom Williams, the then-chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, hinted at the park being the company’s “most immersive and innovative” yet, although specific details were not divulged. Comcast and NBCUniversal representatives expressed that the project would generate 14,000 jobs across various sectors, including professional, technical, culinary, and other specialized roles. Initially, the park’s opening date was not provided. However, in October 2019, Universal later announced a planned opening in 2023.

But once the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, construction stopped, and Universal made the announcement and the difficult choice to move the opening date from 2023 to the summer of 2025.

After some time of being under construction, Epic Universe, dubbed the “Disney Killer” theme park, is coming along greatly as the newly themed lands like How To Train Your Dragon Land, Universal Monsters Land, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion areas are finally taking shape.

Besides these exciting new lands finally taking shape, Universal has also recently unveiled further details, along with the official opening dates for the Universal Epic Universe resort hotels. Universal revealed the names of the hotels, which turned out to be Stella Nova and Terra Luna, both operated by Loews Hotels.

Loews Hotels is a prominent American luxury hospitality enterprise overseeing the ownership or management of 26 hotels across the United States and Canada. Positioned strategically, Loews’ collection of hotels and resorts graces significant city centers and sought-after destinations throughout North America. At Universal Orlando Resort, Loews operates several hotels, including Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

Just yesterday, Universal unveiled the opening dates for these new Resort hotels. Stella Nova will officially open on January 21, 2025, while the Terra Luna Hotel will formally open on February 25, 2025. So far, the price points for these new hotels reach around $117.60 to $196 per night, while Holidays seem to be clocking in around $300 per night.

Guests are now booking rooms through January 2025 to be among the first to stay on Epic Universe property and to review the site ahead of the theme park’s grand opening, which could see some soft openings around Springtime 2025 with these hotels opening up in January and February. But again, these are mere speculations and Universal has confirmed nothing.

Will you be staying at one of these new Universal resort hotels ahead of the grand opening of Epic Universe?