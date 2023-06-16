Exposed Video Shows New Expansion of the Wizarding World Coming to Epic Universe

A video recently leaked online showing us a small glimpse into the ongoing construction happening right now at Universal’s “Disney Killer” theme Park, Epic Universe, especially inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion coming. The video in question was leaked as it shows us our first mini-preview into what could be – The Ministry of Magic?

A Small but Curious Glimpse Into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Coming to Epic Universe

It’s been known for quite some time that an expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter was coming to Epic Universe. Although many might say this is purely speculation and rumors, it can be confirmed that a new land based on the famous Boy Who Lived is undoubtedly coming to this brand-new Universal Park in 2025. The rumor mill is surrounding what’s to come regarding rides, attractions, and whether or not this will be a direct expansion of what’s already at the other Universal Parks or if this will be something taken from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise. The leaked video gives us a little bit of an answer to the previous question. Check out the video, and before you do, this is only a tiny glimpse into the construction currently taking place at Epic Universe:

Before you rage in the comments section on how this virtually shows nothing, I can promise it shows us something. Not only do we get a glimpse into the construction project taking place within Epic Universe, but we also get a look into the size and height of what is expected to be the building for The Ministry of Magic. The sheer size of this building speaks to how big it will be when it’s completed. It will house some sort of major indoor attraction, but at this time, we’re not sure which one will be. It will likely be something about the scenes we saw in the films that included The Ministry of Magic. The person who posted the video, @Universal__Core, on Twitter, is a page that consistently updates people on current central theme Park construction happening at Universal and other places.

To confirm my thoughts on the size of the building, someone else on Twitter retweeted the video saying the following:

This building is huge.

This ride is going to be insane.

Epic Universe: The Disney-Killer Theme Park Coming Soon

Epic Universe is a theme Park that will be owned and operated by Universal Destinations and Experiences that will be located not too far from Universal Orlando Resort. This will be the fourth theme Park for Universal Orlando, making it a worthy contender to Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, Universal will consist of Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and in 2025, Epic Universe. The Park was set to open in 2024, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was set back by a year, landing the opening date in 2025. It was announced in 2019 by NBCUniversal that it was building a Park as part of the Universal Orlando Resort.

The reported lands coming to this theme Park will be:

How To Train Your Dragon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Super Nintendo

Universal Classic Monsters

An expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also coming to Epic Universe in 2025, with possible connections being built to take Guests from either Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios to Epic Universe by some form of transportation.

An expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also coming to Epic Universe in 2025, with possible connections being built to take Guests from either Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios to Epic Universe by some form of transportation.