The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort could be getting a lot bigger.

If you’ve visited Universal Orlando Resort, you know that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of the most significant draws, and it brings in millions of Guests each and every year to explore the immersive lands, including Hogsmeade Village at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

In Diagon Alley, you can take a ride on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. Then, you can catch the Hogwarts Express over to Hogsmeade, which houses Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

While there’s already so much to do in the Wizarding World, reports indicate that there might be more on the horizon.

Inside the Magic previously covered that Poseidon’s Fury in Islands of Adventure will be shutting down permanently this May. In addition, ITM gave some fan speculation on what the area might be turned into, if Universal Orlando were to close the Lost Continent permanently to make way for something bigger.

The strongest rumor for what might come to the overhauled is The Legend of Zelda. With Super Nintendo World going into the Epic Universe, it only makes sense that Universal might use the IP of Zelda in Islands of Adventure.

However, another rumor that has been swirling for quite some time is a massive Wizarding World expansion. With the popularity of the land, it makes a lot of sense. The latest word is that Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure could be expanded outward, and The Lost Continent could be turned into the Forbidden Forest.

A dark ride themed to the Forbidden Forest, perhaps with an interactive wand experience, would be more than doable in the land. It’s also perfectly located since The Lost Continent is already connected to Hogsmeade.

Whether Universal Orlando elects to bring in another IP– like Zelda– or if it goes in this direction, one thing is for sure: An expansion to the Wizarding World is still coming. When Epic Universe opens in 2025, it will reportedly open with a land centralized around the Ministry of Magic. This new land, obviously, won’t be connected by the Hogwarts Express, but it still will bring plenty of magic and immersive options for muggles looking to enjoy the area.

Do you think Universal Studios Orlando should continue to expand the Wizarding World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!