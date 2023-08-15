Universal Continues to Outpace Disney, Epic Universe Attraction Names and Experiences Revealed

Universal Orlando Resort appears to be outpacing Disney World in terms of new attractions, lands, and experiences. One such evidence of this notion is Epic Universe, which is being built as we speak. New permits released online by the Universal company have revealed some names of the attractions and experiences coming in 2025.

Epic Universe – The ‘Disney Killer’ Theme Park Coming Soon to Central Florida

Epic Universe stands as an upcoming gem in amusement parks, a creation that will soon emerge under the watchful gaze of Universal Destinations and Experiences. Nestled at a convenient distance from the enchanting grounds of Universal Orlando Resort, this endeavor marks the fourth addition to the tapestry of Universal Orlando’s theme parks. In this pursuit, it unveils its aspirations to rival the esteemed Walt Disney World Resort. Universal’s tapestry unfurls, adorned with Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and on the horizon for 2025, the long-anticipated Epic Universe. The grand opening, initially set for 2024, was gently delayed by a year due to the unforeseen caress of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually embracing the dawn of 2025. Casting a memory back to 2019, NBCUniversal shared tidings of crafting this exquisite Park, seamlessly intertwining it with the Universal Orlando Resort’s fabric.

Whispers among the informed suggest that the corners of this forthcoming theme Park will host:

A realm inspired by the saga “How To Train Your Dragon.”

The captivating domain of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” But it will likely be a Wizarding World expansion within the books and films.

A tribute to the cherished realm of Super Nintendo.

An homage to the enduring Universal Classic Monsters.

The new theme Park will put Universal on the map as a “week-long” destination, going head-to-head with Walt Disney World Resort. When Epic Universe is complete, Universal Orlando Resort will feature three theme Parks and a water Park, among 8-10 onsite Resorts, leading to this theme Park being dubbed the “Disney Killer” Park.

New Patents Filed May Have Just Given Away Some Official Attraction and Experience Names

Alicia Stella, professional journalist and theme Park insider, recently unveiled some exciting information regarding some patents and trademarks filed by Universal for its upcoming theme Park, Epic Universe, specifically the Classic Monsters Land.

New Trademarks filed for use at Epic Universe! MONSTERS UNCHAINED: THE FRANKENSTEIN EXPERIMENT will be the name of the main ride for Dark Universe, and PRETORIOUS' SCIENTIFIC ODDITIES is likely a shop there, DE LACEY'S for food and beverage. METEOR ASTROPUB may be for the hub. pic.twitter.com/mRBuDmcphI — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) August 12, 2023

The new trademarks appear to be new names for upcoming attractions and experiences coming to this land. The permits for trademarks filed have given us the following information:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is likely the main ride within the Dark Universe, the name given to the Classic Universal Monsters land.

is likely the main ride within the Dark Universe, the name given to the Classic Universal Monsters land. Pretorious Scientific Oddities will likely be the shop’s name within the same area.

will likely be the shop’s name within the same area. De Lacey’s will probably be the name of the food and beverage location inside the Dark Universe area.

will probably be the name of the food and beverage location inside the Dark Universe area. Meteor Astropub appears to be the name of a restaurant/bar location in the same area listed above.

The trademark filings by Universal mean they are serious about getting these names patented and put under the Universal Orlando Resort banner when the Park is fully opened to the public sometime in 2025. The Monsters Cafe, recently removed inside the new Minions Land that opened to the public, will also likely appear inside the Dark Universe land dedicated to the classic Universal Monsters we have all come to love and know.