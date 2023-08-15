‘Pirates’ Attraction Collapses on Video, Injuring Performers and Guests

An attraction at a famous theme Park in Europe has been under scrutiny following a stage collapse during a water attraction show that left performers and Guests injured. The Park seems to be in steady decline, according to reports.

Europa Park – A History of Accidents, Fires, and More

For those unaware, there is a famous theme Park in Germany titled Europa Park. The theme Park is not renowned for rides or experiences; it’s famous for the accidents, incidents, and significant fire that broke out this summer. Based on several accounts and many pictures and videos shared across social media, an extensive fire incident unfolded at Europa Park in Germany. Visitors took the internet to post snapshots and clips of the astonishing event. The local authorities confirmed that a significant fire and subsequent billows of smoke emerged at approximately 4:40 p.m. on July 19, 2023, prompting the evacuation of some 25,000 persons from the expansive amusement Park. According to an account in The Sun, onlookers mentioned hearing distinct loud thuds just moments before the considerable inferno and smoke began to dominate the Park’s skyline. A Guest recalled, “There were a couple of loud bangs, quite strong. After that, a massive fire broke out.” Consequently, all activities within the theme Park stopped, leading to numerous visitors and staff members’ departures.

Sad – Fire in #europapark in the Spanish area, luckily we saw it just in time to leave the restaurant adjacent to the building. Hope all families and children are safe! pic.twitter.com/Ee9UOR5RYe — Marwa bondak (@mimibondak) June 19, 2023

Besides this massive fire that took place last month, the theme Park has also experienced some accidents taking place across its attractions. One was an instant where a bird flew into a Guest aboard one of its roller coasters, as the Guest who captured the video had an action camera attached to their person. But the latest incident is much more severe as several performers and Guests were injured after a water attraction stage collapsed on video.

Water Attraction Stage Collapses, Injuring Performers and Guests

Europa Park’s ‘Retorno Dos Piratas,’ which is Portuguese for ‘Return of the Pirates,’ had a severe accident yesterday when a Guest captured on video the moment a stage in the water where performers dive from high up in the sky collapsed, injuring performers and a couple of Guests who were watching the show live.

La scène de plongée de « Retorno dos Piratas » d'Europa-Park s'est effondrée lundi après-midi. L'accident a fait plusieurs blessés légers. Selon la police, sept personnes au total ont été blessées : cinq artistes et deux visiteurs. La police examine maintenant la construction. pic.twitter.com/NcUf0pBfKO — Mackadam. (@Mackadam_EPinfo) August 14, 2023

There is no word yet on the state of those injured during this horrible accident, but the tweet above mentions how the injuries were minor, likely not life-threatening, hopefully. Guests took to social media to address the downfall of this theme Park and assert their desire to see Europa Park prosper again and be safe for all Guests. One Guest mentioned they love Europa Park but that “it’s about time the Park is temporarily closed and heavily investigated for catastrophic health and safety failings.” Another Guest questioned what was going on at Europa Park and was sad to see the video showing the moment the attraction collapsed. Hopefully, these requests will are met, and the Park will be shut down indefinitely to properly investigate these accidents and bring Europa Park back to its formal glory.