Menacing New Roller Coaster Coming Next Year, Will Be First of Its Kind

Next year, a menacing new roller coaster is coming to a theme Park called Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. The coaster will be the first of its kind for this region of the country.

Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom – A Theme Park Worth Mentioning

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is an amusement and water Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States. It is a popular entertainment destination that offers a wide range of rides, attractions, and water-based activities for visitors of all ages. The Park features a diverse selection of roller coasters, thrill rides, family rides, and kids’ attractions. It is a favorite spot for adrenaline seekers and families looking for a fun day out. Dorney Park is known for its collection of roller coasters, including iconic rides like Steel Force, Talon, Hydra: The Revenge, and Thunderhawk. In addition to thrill rides, the Park offers live entertainment, games, and various dining options to enhance the overall Guest experience.

Adjacent to Dorney Park is Wildwater Kingdom, a water Park featuring a variety of water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and other aquatic attractions. It provides a refreshing escape during the hot summer and complements the amusement Park’s offerings. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has been a popular regional destination for decades, drawing visitors from Pennsylvania, neighboring states, and beyond. It is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which operates several other amusement parks across North America.

The Park is now gearing up to open a one-of-a-kind new roller coaster that will have fans terrified and thrilled simultaneously.

Introducing Iron Menace, Coming in 2024

A new B&M dive roller coaster is opening at Dorney Park in Pennslyvania called the Iron Menace. This new menacing coaster will feature a 95-degree, 152-foot drop, reaching up to 94 miles per hour. The coaster will feature four inversions and the world’s first-ever titled loop. The track is whopping 2,169 feet in length, making this coaster a contender for one of the best thrill rides in America when it opens next year.

The new attraction will be the first of its kind in the Northeast, beating out the likes of Six Flags and Cedar Point. But with Cedar Point opening Top Thrill 2 next year, the competition will surely heat up on which theme Park will take the crown for the most intense, wild, and thrilling ride in the country. Head to the official Dorney Park website for more information about this menacing new coaster.