‘Jurassic Park’ Roaring Back to Theaters in an All-New Way

It’s been 30 years since the first screening of Jurassic Park made its way into the hearts and minds of moviegoers. Now, all these years later, the film is coming back in an all-new way that will have you reaching for your wallet and heading to your local movie theater.

‘Jurassic Park’ Celebrates 30 Years

Jurassic Park is one of those movies you can watch repeatedly, especially since the CGI and animatronics surprisingly hold up after all these years. Recently, the film celebrated its 30th anniversary worldwide with special releases of merchandise, books, unique film versions, and so much more. Since Universal owns the rights to the movies, the Parks in Florida at Universal Orlando Resort also celebrated the anniversary with special events and a tribute store that will leave you wanting more. From retro merchandise to all-new gear, Universal pulled out the red carpet and sparred no expense in bringing Jurassic Park to life throughout its Parks.

Guests wanting to relive those iconic moments from the movie can also head to Universal Orlando Resort and its counterparts across the country and world to experience rides like Jurassic Park River Adventure and even check out some of the dining experiences inside of Islands of Adventure, where you can sit down and explore nostalgic ambiance throughout as you enter back to 1993 through the Discovery Center and more. The film was such as huge success that it resulted in two more sequels coming out through 2001, and then a different series released in cinemas in 2015, titled Jurassic World, which released its final film last summer. But as time passes, so do the announcements about what else is in store for fans who love Jurassic Park. Recently, it was announced that the film would return to theaters with an all-new twist.

Coming to Theaters in September – Get Ready to Spare No Expense

Empire Magazine recently released a brand-new poster that was created for the 30th anniversary of the movie; that features some minor new details but still brings joy to the fans. But that’s not all. It was also announced that Jurassic Park would be roaring back into theaters in September in a brand-new 4K format, a version of the movie not yet seen. The film will release in cinemas nationwide and in the UK “starting” September 1. A new trailer was also released to get the fanbase hype and excitement for the movie’s re-release next month. You can watch it down below!

Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey as Jurassic Park celebrates an astonishing milestone – its 30th anniversary since the iconic film’s release. Three decades ago, director Steven Spielberg unleashed a cinematic masterpiece that transported audiences into a world where prehistoric giants roamed the Earth again. The groundbreaking blend of awe-inspiring special effects, heart-pounding suspense, and captivating storytelling continues to captivate generations, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture. Join us in commemorating this monumental occasion as we rekindle the excitement and wonder that swept the world off its feet three decades ago. Welcome back to the island, where dinosaurs once again reign supreme, and the magic of Jurassic Park lives on, larger than life.