BREAKING: Six Flags Fright Fest 2023 Announces ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Saw’ Mazes

While Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios stands out with its access to horror IP, they’re facing stiff competition this year From Six Flags Fright Fest, who just announced they’ll have mazes based on The Conjuring (2013) and Saw X (2023).

One of the highlights of the Theme Park Halloween season is Six Flags Fright Fest. While there are many fantastic haunted house events like Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and Knott’s Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm, Fright Fest separates itself with its focus on roaming scare actors who develop unique characters alongside creative managers, makeup artists, and costume designers.

However, Fright Fest is setting itself apart again this year, this time with its mazes. While many favorites are returning, like Vault 666 Unlocked and Condamned: House Party, Six Flags is partnering with Warner Bros. and Lionsgate Films to bring in mazes based on The Conjuring and the upcoming Saw X.

‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Saw X’ Are Coming to Six Flags Fright Fest

For its 30th anniversary, Six Flags Fright Fest at Magic Mountain has announced that it will be debuting mazes based on two of the most popular modern horror franchises: The Conjuring Universe and Saw. While no immediate details were given, some things can be insinuated based on how they were announced.

For The Conjuring, the maze will likely be based on the first film starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor. Before the maze was revealed, one of the scare actors roaming the room came onstage and played hide and clap with the audience, a game played by the children in the first film.

Meanwhile, we know for sure that the Saw Maze will be based on Saw X since they used that specific poster, and the movie had a significant presence at the Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror Convention. That being said, it means there is a much bigger air of mystery over what we’ll see inside.

This is a massive win for Six Flags because Halloween Horror Nights, an event known for its access to horror movies, has never had a maze for The Conjuring, arguably the most popular modern horror franchise. On top of that, it will be exciting to see the team at Fright Fest, recognized for its dedication to scares and bringing terrifying new characters and ideas to life, apply this same passion to two beloved horror franchises. And fans are dying to get in.

What’s your favorite Theme Park for Halloween festivities? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!