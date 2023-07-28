BREAKING: Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Reveals 3 New Mazes

Weeks after announcing their Stranger Things maze for Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood has finally revealed three more mazes based on beloved franchises.

While Universal Studios Orlando usually gets most of the love when it comes to Halloween love, people on the west coast are just as excited for Halloween Horror Nights. While we may not get as many original mazes or even have icons leading the festivities, there’s a deeper appreciation for all the details that go into recreating the horror of existing franchises.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 looks no different, with Universal Studios pushing forward with brand new mazes based on beloved horror franchises, whether based on an upcoming addition to the series, a successful revival of a popular character, or new spins on old classics. Let’s see what the horror masters have cooked up.

Old Favorites Return in New Forms at Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has just announced that three mazes based on famous horror icons will be coming to the Park this year. This includes the upcoming film The Exorcist: Believer (2023), the popular series Chucky (2021-present), and a maze based on the classic Universal monsters.

The Exorcist: Believer will be based on the film of the same name, telling the story of two girls who went missing and were found with no memory of the event. “But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them.” If this maze is anything like the trailers for the film and the maze, it will be absolutely terrifying.

The other maze announced is Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, where the Child’s Play (1988) villain hijacks a haunted house, and it’s your goal to survive all of his bloody hijinks. The final announcement is Universal Monsters: Unmasked. Here, you and your team will descend into the Paris Catacombs and face a new horde of monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the Invisible Man.

These reveals go hand in hand with the other two haunted houses announced earlier this year: Stranger Things 4 and The Last of Us, which are based on the show and video game, respectively. While it’s exciting to hear about these mazes based on existing franchises, it would be nice to learn about something original soon.

