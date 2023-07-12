Halloween Horror Nights Coming to Life Inside Universal Park

Universal Orlando Resort is quietly setting things up around its Universal Studios Park in anticipation of its biggest annual event – Halloween Horror Nights 32.

Universal Orlando Resort Gearing Up for HHN 32

Universal has not made any official announcement in a few weeks after announcing another haunted house coming to HHN 32 this year, which will be The Last of Us, the video game, not the television series. An unofficial HHN 32 speculation map also got released last week, fueling rumors about what may be in store for this upcoming hauntingly fun event.

It’s been a slow year regarding any news from Universal on its most significant and scariest event of the year, Halloween Horror Nights. So far, only a couple of houses have been confirmed for this year as we have officially finished the 4th of July holiday, meaning Halloween is the on the way. We have a Chucky House coming this year, along with the announcement of The Last of Us getting a haunted house. The Last of Us haunted house will be themed after the video game of the same name and not the Max television show, confirmed Universal.

Besides these two houses, many rumors have been released slowly and periodically since the year began. Cindy Caine is expected to be the rumored icon for this year’s HHN. She was seen first at HHN in 2003 and has since then made several appearances over the years. Her first appearance was the “Screamhouse: Revisited” haunted house 2003. She then returned for the sequel house “Screamhouse: The Resurrection” in 2006. She then appeared in the following places:

Shadows from the Past (2009)

Fear Revealed (2010)

The Orphanage: Ashes to Ashes (2010)

Jack Presents: 25 Years of Monsters & Mayhem (2015)

ICONS: HHN (2015)

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland (2021)

Other rumors about houses coming this year include Stranger Things 4, Five Nights at Freddys, and a Lady Gaga-themed house. But again, these are all purely speculative, and Universal has not made any other official announcements on these houses yet. Universal did announce that its tagline for this year will be “See You In The Fog” and even released some early merchandise a few months back. HHN fans can now get ahead for the upcoming spooky season by purchasing items like candles, t-shirts, pants, hats, magnets, and mugs – all dawning the new tagline. New photos of some exciting things have surfaced around Universal Studios Park, pointing to scare zones and more being set up as we are 51 days away from opening night.

Universal Park Setting Things Up for Halloween Horror Nights 32

Orlando Amusement on Twitter posted exciting new updates on Universal Studios, setting things up for HHN 32. Check out the photos below showing some lighting rigs going up and more:

There are now LOTS of Halloween Horror Nights lighting rigs set up in the Hollywood area of Universal Orlando!

Strobes are also set up on rooftops.

🎃@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/RCcrn3466A — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) July 11, 2023

Orlando Amusement on Twitter also posted the following images, showing some lighting towers going up just outside Central Park. Check it out:

Preparations have begun in the Central Park area of Universal Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights!

Several lighting towers can now be found in this area.

🎃@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/3JxPa1zRY3 — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) July 11, 2023

A vast structure has also gone up near Lombards Seafood in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios. This structure is reportedly being set up for Halloween Horror Nights. Check out the photo below:

A very large structure has appeared near Lombards Seafood in the San Francisco area of Universal Orlando.

Likely for a large Halloween Horror Nights bar.

🎃@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/2oSFLoIcLm — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) July 11, 2023

Theme Park Shark on Twitter also posted some updates on Universal gearing up for HHN 32 with a few pictures of some lighting trusses being set up near The Simpsons ride and outside of the KidZone area currently under construction:

A few more lighting trusses set up near Simpsons & KidZone @UniversalORL

Theme Park Shark also posted the following photos on Twitter showing some big lighting trusses over by the San Fransisco area:

There's some more lighting trusses over on the San Francisco section of @UniversalORL

As more days go by, more news will be officially announced by Universal Orlando Resort regarding more haunted houses and scare zones.

