Yes, Oogie Boogie Bash Did Sell Out Despite All the Drama

According to the official Disneyland website, this famous and beloved Halloween family-friendly event, Oogie Boogie Bash, has sold out.

Family-Friendly Halloween Event Oogie Boogie Bash Sells Out in Record Time

Despite all the complaining, arguing, technical glitches, and website going down, Disneyland pushing back the ticket sales dates, queue lines not working correctly, and the entire ticket-selling event being a disaster, Oogie Boogie Bash has officially sold out.

According to the official Disneyland website, the spooky event sold out shortly after specific dates began to sell out. This usually indicates that the entire event would be closed off. Now that news is official as many Guests had difficulties attempting to purchase their tickets yesterday after they went on sale again following some technical problems with the website.

This Ticketed Event Was a Disaster From Start to Finish

Not too long ago, tickets for this family-friendly Halloween event at Disneyland went on sale to the general public. For those that remember, just a couple of weeks ago, Oogie Boogie Bash tickets were halted after the website went down following an influx of people trying to purchase tickets simultaneously. Many called it a disaster as even the queue wasn’t working correctly, and the system went down several times throughout the day back on June 29. Disneyland had to release an official statement informing Guests that tickets would be halted indefinitely later. But thankfully, Disney was able to give everyone an update on when tickets were resumed on sale for everyone.

What Is Oogie Boogie Bash?

At Disney California Adventure Park, Oogie Boogie will call out to all you Halloween lovers to experience mischievous fun on select nights in September and October. Your ticket to the event will allow you to enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party even begins. Once the Party kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp, Guests will be treated to over five hours of ghoulish delights – including unique Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, character meet-n-greets, and more.

Here’s everything you can expect to enjoy when you buy your ticket to the Oogie Boogie Bash Party:

Immersive Treats

Frightfully Fun Parade

Mickey’s Trick and Treat

Villians Grove

Character Experiences

Special decor and more

But despite the tickets selling out quickly for this Halloween event at Disneyland Resort, you can still enjoy some spooky festivities and attractions within the Park. Better luck next year, guys.

Are you bummed about Oogie Boogie Bash being sold out?

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on all your favorite Disney Parks around the globe.