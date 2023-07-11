Once Again, Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Sales Are a Disaster

We’re just a few months away from the spooky season at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney District. But some Guests are still struggling to get into the spirit of the season. The second general public sale for Oogie Boogie Bash tickets opened on Tuesday following a disastrous Magic Key holder presale, and it seems that previous technical issues weren’t fixed.

Disney Parks fans were forced into hours-long queues, despite joining right at 9:00 a.m. Tickets remain widely available for every event night, but many still haven’t gotten through to the ticket site.

“At this point I truly think queue placement is random regardless of when one joins,” Reddit user u/T_A_H_U_A said. “I have it loaded on 4 devices. ALL* still at more than an hour, ALL* joined the queue (or pre-queue I guess) at around 8:40 or so (I don’t remember exactly).”

“Started in the queue before 9 and my bar still isn’t even at a quarter of the way,” u/PsychonautDad agreed. “Crazy how people get in after and have gotten tickets already, I don’t know how they do this queue but it doesn’t make sense.”

u/AffectionateRespect7 shared that if their queue bar moved consistently, they’d be looking at a ten-hour wait to purchase tickets:

I did some rough math…only 10 hours to go for me!

Still, fewer Guests report the webpage crashing or an inability to purchase tickets once making it through the queue. If you’re in line – don’t lose hope! As of Tuesday afternoon, no Oogie Boogie Bash nights are sold out.

What is Oogie Boogie Bash?

Oogie Boogie Bash is an annual Disney Halloween party at Disneyland Resort. This after-hours event occurs on select nights in September and October 2023. “Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages,” Disney describes.

“The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie. This family-friendly event includes after-hours Park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more. Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more.”

Have you tried to purchase Oogie Boogie Bash tickets? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.