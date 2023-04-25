Is Disney’s $200 Halloween Party Worth It?

Would you spend $200 to spend Halloween at the Magic Kingdom?

Evidently, a lot of Guests will – so much to the point that the most expensive night of the event frequently sells out! Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the most popular hard ticket events at Walt Disney World (hard ticket events meaning it’s a separate ticket from your typical day pass). The special evening is full of spooky surprises, including exclusive food & merchandise, special entertainment, character meet-and-greets, costumes galore, and of course, trick-or-treating!

But is the night worth it? It can be VERY expensive, depending on the day you’re going. Tickets range from $109-$199 per night depending on the date; parties closer to Halloween and on weekends are more expensive than weeknight parties earlier in the season. However, even on the low end, $109 is a lot to pay.

Let’s take a look and see what’s included with your ticket to determine if it’s right for your family.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

So what do you get with a party ticket? Well, although the party doesn’t officially start until 7 p.m., you’re allowed in the Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m., allowing you to enjoy a few of the daytime hours. You can actually get a fair amount of attractions done, have dinner, and see the fireworks during this time. When the party kicks off at 7 p.m., here’s what you’ll be able to enjoy.

Costumes: Guests of all ages are permitted to wear costumes as long as they follow Disney’s Costume Guidelines.

Guests of all ages are permitted to wear costumes as long as they follow Disney’s Costume Guidelines. Trick-or-Treating: Several trick-or-treat stations are set up around the Park, and Guests can walk up for complimentary candy as many times as they’d like!

Several trick-or-treat stations are set up around the Park, and Guests can walk up for complimentary candy as many times as they’d like! Mickey’s Boo To You Halloween Parade: One of the best parades Disney has to offer, this is a delightful Halloween celebration full of rare characters and impressive floats. Don’t miss the preshow when the Headless Horseman rides down Main Street, U.S.A.

One of the best parades Disney has to offer, this is a delightful Halloween celebration full of rare characters and impressive floats. Don’t miss the preshow when the Headless Horseman rides down Main Street, U.S.A. Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular: A bewitching stage show on Cinderella Castle starring the Sanderson Sisters, who are here to conjure up some of Disney’s greatest villains.

A bewitching stage show on Cinderella Castle starring the Sanderson Sisters, who are here to conjure up some of Disney’s greatest villains. Meet-and-Greets: You can find a LOT of character meet-and-greets around the Park, including classic characters in Halloween costumes as well as Halloween exclusives like Jack & Sally and the Haunted Mansion Gravediggers.

You can find a LOT of character meet-and-greets around the Park, including classic characters in Halloween costumes as well as Halloween exclusives like Jack & Sally and the Haunted Mansion Gravediggers. Attraction Overlays: Several attractions get a spooky makeover during the party. In the past, the Mad Tea Party has received a new lighting package and soundtrack, Space Mountain has plunged into pitch-black darkness, and Pirates of the Caribbean has been plundered by live pirate characters! The Haunted Mansion also gets new lighting, fog, and ghostly storytellers on the front lawn.

Several attractions get a spooky makeover during the party. In the past, the Mad Tea Party has received a new lighting package and soundtrack, Space Mountain has plunged into pitch-black darkness, and Pirates of the Caribbean has been plundered by live pirate characters! The Haunted Mansion also gets new lighting, fog, and ghostly storytellers on the front lawn. Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular: This firework and projection show on Cinderella Castle is hosted by Jack Skellington as you’ve never seen him before!

This firework and projection show on Cinderella Castle is hosted by Jack Skellington as you’ve never seen him before! Dance Parties: Dance the night away at themed dance parties in places like Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus where Guests of all ages can boogie down with their favorite characters!

Dance the night away at themed dance parties in places like Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus where Guests of all ages can boogie down with their favorite characters! Exclusive Food & Merch: There are themed treats and food offerings at locations throughout the Park available for purchase, as well as exclusive merchandise only available at the party.

Is It Worth It?

That sure is a lot included! The party is what you make of it, so let’s go over some things to keep in mind while planning your vacation and deciding if you should attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.