Surprise! Ticket Sales for Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash Are a Disaster, Again

The annual Oogie Boogie Bash held at Disney California Adventure Park is a yearly highlight for fans of all things that go bump in the night. From delightfully wicked character interactions to Mikey-themed trick-or-treating, this special after-hours event is a spooktacular occasion that Disney lovers look forward to year-round. But amid ongoing complaints of eight-hour wait times, sold-out dates, and seemingly never-ending online ticketing queues, this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash is already proving to be a nightmare.

Guests are feeling the pressure as general tickets are currently on sale for the 2023 Oogie Boogie Bash, hosted at Disney California Adventure Park. The event, which promises ghosts and ghouls galore, is a yearly Halloween party that includes after-hours Park access, delicious sweet treat trails, photo opportunities, rare character sightings, frightfully fun décor, and more.

Disney’s Oogie Boogie Bash markets itself as a spell-casting good time, featuring five hours’ worth of festive attractions, themed treats, entertainment, and family-friendly frights. A ticket also allows Guests to enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before the Halloween Party begins at 6:00 p.m. This year’s celebrations take place on select nights from September 5 through October 31, 2023.

Because of this, the annual Oogie Boogie Bash has become a must-do on many Disney fanatics’ lists, with Magic Key Holders and the general public virtually lining up to buy tickets. Annual Passholders were given early access to the event beginning at 9 a.m. PST on Wednesday, June 28, which sadly resulted in disappointment for most.

Even though they were given first dibs during the presale, Passholders took to social media to share their experience in the virtual queue, which involved waiting upwards of eight hours, being kicked off the website, and being met with sold-out dates—only for some to leave empty-handed. Presale is now entirely sold out, though additional tickets were reserved for the public.

Although some Magic Key Holders were lucky enough to score tickets, it looks like a similar situation is taking place today as tickets are now available to the public for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash, with prices starting at $134 per Guest.

Similarly to the presale, general admission tickets went on sale on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. PST sharp, but within minutes, eager fans were met with 30-minute virtual wait times. At 9:08 a.m., almost immediately after online sales began, transactions were “temporarily paused” with no end in sight. A message then popped up below the “approximate wait time” bar advising Guests to “stay in the queue” and “please remain connected to the network” for their best shot at getting tickets.

Some have been lucky enough to score Oogie Boogie Bash tickets, while others are still waiting not-so-patiently. The Disney Parks website did note that being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets, which could spell trouble for hopeful attendees.

As of 11:32 a.m., the site confirmed that they’re experiencing technical difficulties due to the high volume of requests, and that ticket sales remain paused as a result. According to the update, teams are “working to find a resolution as quickly as possible,” and that they will update the website when the issue is resolved.

In the meantime, many have taken to Twitter to share their struggles regarding ticket sales, with some complaining of long waiting room lines and the crashing Disney Parks website:

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by the @Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash Queue pic.twitter.com/AmAHZj9B3Z — Drea (@PenguiFlippers) June 29, 2023

This frustrated user compared the Disney Parks website to Ticketmaster, who’s controversial approach to ticket sales became the subject of widespread controversy earlier this year thanks to high demand for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which honestly seems like a breeze compared to Oogie Boogie Bash sales:

Is Ticketmaster running the Oogie Boogie Bash ticket site? Because this is horrid. — Audrey Goodman (@imaudreygoodman) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, others hilariously expressed their frustration about the matter, with this individual writing, “If we can’t get tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash I am going to Oogie Boogie Bash my head into the concrete:”

If we can’t get tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash I am going to oogie boogie bash my head into the concrete — Frito-Lay 3 for 1 Special (@jab_jpeg) June 29, 2023

Currently, ticket sales for the 2023 Oogie Boogie Bash have yet to resume. But here’s hoping that eager Guests can score tickets for this special after-hours event, and that everyone will able to celebrate the Spooky Season at this fan-favorite Disney Halloween Party.

Are you stuck in the ticket queue for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash? Did you manage to snag tickets? Let us know in the comments below.