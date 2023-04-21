Which Disney Halloween Party Should You Attend?

Halloween season is upon us at Disney Parks!

Alright, so we’re not quite there yet. However, Disney is celebrating Halfway to Halloween this week – after all, there are only 193 days left until the spooky holiday and so much to do! Disney Parks worldwide have gotten into the festivities with limited-time themed food and merchandise offerings at the Parks, as well as more information and sneak previews about the upcoming Haunted Mansion film, which is set to be released in June 2023.

Halfway to Halloween is also coming with some BIG announcements; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland are BACK! The dates for these fan-favorite Halloween events were released on Disney Parks Blog, and Guests will be able to start purchasing tickets later this month. However, all Disney Halloween parties are not created equal, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash are actually quite different. So, how do you know which one to attend?

Here’s a quick overview of both events so you can decide where to get your spooky on this season. Now, keep in mind that there are a few things you’ll find at both parties – namely, trick or treating, wearing Halloween costumes, and special entertainment. Ticket prices are also comparable (ranging between $109-$199 for either party, depending on the date), but Oogie Boogie Bash tickets tend to sell out much faster than Florida’s party. Speaking of which, don’t forget that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is in Florida and Oogie Boogie Bash is in California, so you’ll have to fly to different coasts to experience them!

This beloved event turns the Magic Kingdom into a Halloween bash that’s more fun than frightful! Walt Disney World’s party will take place on select nights in August, September, October, AND November this year, although there’s just one party on November 1. Keep in mind that the first party and the last few parties will be the most expensive, so you can save by going somewhere in the middle – and weekend parties tend to be more expensive than weekday parties. At the party, you can trick or treat at special locations throughout the Park, ride select attractions with special overlays, see characters in costume, taste special food and drinks, and enjoy spelltacular entertainment.

Event Highlights

Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade: One of the best parades that Disney has to offer

One of the best parades that Disney has to offer Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular: An absolutely bewitching stage show on Cinderella Castle starring the Sanderson Sisters and all your favorite Disney villains.

An absolutely bewitching stage show on Cinderella Castle starring the Sanderson Sisters and all your favorite Disney villains. Attraction Overlays: In years past, Mad Tea Party has gotten a special lighting and music package, Space Mountain has all of its lights turned off, and Pirates of the Caribbean has been invaded by some surprise (live) pirates. The Haunted Mansion also features extra fog and a ghostly storyteller on the front lawn.

In years past, Mad Tea Party has gotten a special lighting and music package, Space Mountain has all of its lights turned off, and Pirates of the Caribbean has been invaded by some surprise (live) pirates. The Haunted Mansion also features extra fog and a ghostly storyteller on the front lawn. Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular: A thrilling fireworks and projection show hosted by Jack Skellington as you’ve never seen him in the Disney Parks before!

A thrilling fireworks and projection show hosted by Jack Skellington as you’ve never seen him in the Disney Parks before! Character Meet-and-Greets: Guests can see classic characters in Halloween costumes, favorite Disney villains, and Halloween icons like Jack & Sally or the Haunted Mansion gravediggers.

Over at Disneyland, Oogie Boogie himself has turned Disneyland into a haven for mischief and mayhem! This is an extremely popular event for Disneyland locals and tourists alike, and it usually sells out extremely quickly when tickets drop, so you’ll have to be proactive. Specific dates have yet to be announced for Oogie Boogie Bash, but the party tends to start in September and run through Halloween, although it could start as early as August. While the party provides a lot of similar offerings as Walt Disney World like trick or treating, special food and drinks, and spooky entertainment, it has a HUGE leg up on character appearances.

Event Highlights