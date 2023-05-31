BREAKING: Oogie Boogie Bash Returning to Disneyland on Select Nights

It’s time to get spooky! Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure Park in Disneyland returns on select nights this Fall.

Oogie Boogie Returns to Disneyland Resort on Select Nights in September and October

Starting on September 5, Guests will be able once again to enjoy a spooky evening of fun-filled Disney Halloween festivities on select nights.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 29. Magic Key holders will get early access starting on June 27.

The current prices for the event start at $134 and go all the way up to $189.

The event will run through October 31 and feature all your favorite Disney Halloween characters, like Oogie Boogie himself!

Per the official Disneyland website:

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 29 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT). On June 27 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), a limited amount of Oogie Boogie Bash tickets go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders.

You can find more information regarding this Halloween event on the official Disneyland website, including pricing, accurate dates, event details, and more. Click here to access the main website now.

The Return of this Halloween Party in 2023

At Disney California Adventure Park, Oogie Boogie will call out to all you Halloween lovers to experience mischievous fun on select nights in September and October.

Your ticket to the event will allow you to enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party even begins.

Once the Party kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp, Guests will be treated to over five hours of ghoulish delights – including unique Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, character meet-n-greets, and more.

Here’s everything you can expect to enjoy when you buy your ticket to the Oogie Boogie Bash Party:

Immersive Treats

Frightfully Fun Parade

Mickey’s Trick and Treat

Villians Grove

Character Experiences

Special decor and more

This is the Halloween party you’re not going to wanna miss! Make sure to set your calendars to that June 29 date!

Are you thrilled about Oogie Boogie Bash returning to Disneyland this Autumn? Which dates do you think you’ll attend?

Sound off in the comments below, and let us know your thoughts on the return of the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland.

