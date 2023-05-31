Disney Attraction Gets New Line – Couple Tries to Break the Rules and Then THIS Happened

A popular attraction in Disney is getting praise for introducing a new line that seems to be doing better than the regular line. Like any other new thing, there are always those who feel like they are above the rules and policies at Disney. Luckily, they got what they deserved!

Space Mountain Gets New Line – Is Is Faster Than the Regular Line?

Disneyland is home to many iconic attractions, including Space Mountain. The famous ride is always long, and a lot of people have voiced their opinions about this in the past before.

It seems those voices have been heard as a brand-new single-rider line has been installed for Guests looking to get on the ride faster but without anyone they know.

The new single-rider line works like an “honor system” where Guests can get in line and then have the guarantee that they will ride Space Mountain, so long as they understand their parties will be split up.

According to @ExpAttractions on Twitter, the new single-rider line seems to be faster than the standby line and moving much quicker, which is good news for those who want to get on the ride without their parties.

But like everything excellent, some will try to ruin it by attempting to break the rules set in place and try their luck while visiting Disneyland. One couple got a rude awakening recently as they got onto the attraction.

Related: Legendary Disney Imagineer Says Goodbye to His Creation

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes – A Couple Tries to Break the Rules on This Disney Attraction

@ExpAttractions on Twitter mentioned how the other day, as they got into the new line to test out the length of it. The speed of it, a couple standing in the single rider line attempted to jump ship by waiting until a certain point in the line to get out of it and try to ride together in the standby line.

They were unhappy that they got caught and were kicked off the ride by a Cast Member who saw the entire thing.

@ExpAttractions wrote the following in a tweet:

Disneyland has a new single rider line for Space Mountain that’s kinda like an honor system, we just saw a couple merge into standby & they got kicked out by a cast member immediately as they should, I definitely like this new line though moves a lot quicker

Related: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Breaks New Disney Record

No comment or word from the said couple who got kicked off the ride for cutting and breaking the policies, but needless to say, it was good to have a Cast Member who was there to witness the entire thing and jump into action.

Have you gotten on Space Mountain in Disneyland through the new single-rider line? If so, please tell us below what you think of it!